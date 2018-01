Jan 22 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* REG-FMIDECAUX WINS EXCLUSIVE 20-YEAR ADVERTISING STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT WITH YANGON CITY DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

* ‍FMIDECAUX, 60% OF CAPITAL IS OWNED BY JCDECAUX AND 40% BY FMI​

* REG-FMIDECAUX WINS EXCLUSIVE 20-YEAR ADVERTISING STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT WITH YANGON CITY DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE