BRIEF-JCDECAUX: ‍H1 adjusted revenue up +1.5% to EUR 1,641.4 million​

July 27 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA:

* REG-JCDECAUX: H1 2017 RESULTS

* JCDECAUX - ‍H1 ADJUSTED REVENUE UP +1.5% TO EUR 1,641.4 MILLION​

* JCDECAUX - ‍H1 ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE UP +0.4%​

* JCDECAUX - ‍ H1 ADJUSTED EBIT, BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, OF EUR 115.1 MILLION, DOWN -4.5 %​

* JCDECAUX - ‍CURRENTLY EXPECT Q3 ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE TO ACCELERATE TO REACH AROUND +3%​

* JCDECAUX - ‍FRANCE REMAINS CHALLENGING AND UK STARTS TO SLOW DOWN​

* JCDECAUX - ‍Q3 OUTLOOK REFLECTING RETURN TO GROWTH IN CHINA AND GOOD MOMENTUM IN BOTH US AND EUROPE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)