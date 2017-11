BRIEF-JCDecaux ‍Q3 adjusted revenue up +2.4% to 812.0 million euros

Nov 7 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* ‍Q3 2017 ADJUSTED REVENUE UP +2.4% TO EUR 812.0M​

* ‍Q3 2017 ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE UP +4.9%​

* ‍ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q4 2017 EXPECTED TO BE UP AROUND +4.5%​

* ‍ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2017 EXPECTED TO BE UP AROUND +2.5%​

* ‍ADJUSTED REVENUE FOR Q3 OF 2017 INCREASED BY +2.4% TO EUR 812.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 792.7 MILLION IN Q3 2016.​

* ‍EXPECT ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE TO BE AROUND +4.5% IN Q4 LEADING TO A FULL YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE AROUND +2.5%.