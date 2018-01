Jan 9 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* REG-JCDECAUX SIGNS A NEW 15-YEAR EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH BERLIN FOR BACK-LIT AND DIGITAL ADVERTISING STREET FURNITURE

* START ON JAN 1, 2019 BY REPLACING ALL EXISTING STRUCTURES WITH NEW ONES SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR BERLIN

* ‍NEW CONTRACT INCLUDES AT LEAST 700 2M² PANELS, 900 4M² PANELS AND 330 9M² PANELS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)