Feb 5 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* TO PROVIDE IN 2018 A REVISED OFFER USING ALL ITS PARISIAN ASSETS

* CONTRACT WITH CITY OF PARIS REPRESENTED AROUND 1% OF GROUP REVENUE IN 2017

NOTES FRENCH STATE COUNCIL'S ORDER CONFIRMING CANCELLATION OF PROVISIONAL CONTRACT FOR CITY INFORMATION PANELS (CIPS) BY CITY OF PARIS