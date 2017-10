Sept 18 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* ‍WON 15 YEAR SMART STREET FURNITURE AND SELF-SERVICE BIKE RENTAL CONTRACT FOR LYON MÉTROPOLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)