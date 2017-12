Dec 14 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* REG-MCDECAUX WINS A 20-YEAR EXCLUSIVE TENDER IN YOKOHAMA CITY FOR SMART DIGITAL CITY INFORMATION PANELS (CIP)

* SIGNATURE EXPECTED BY END OF MARCH 2018.

* INSTALLATIONS WILL START IN 2018 AND BE COMPLETED FOR RUGBY WORLD CUP IN 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)