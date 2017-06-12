FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JCH Crenshaw says it initiated confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies
June 12, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-JCH Crenshaw says it initiated confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - American Electric Technologies Inc

* JCH Crenshaw Holdings says in May, it initiated confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies Inc's management and board - SEC filing

* JCH Crenshaw says discussions were related to American Electric Technologies' strategy, capital structure, results of operations and financial position,

* JCH Crenshaw - discussions also related to alternative possible transactions involving American Electric Technologies and JCH's investment in co

* JCH Crenshaw - alternative transactions related to American Electric Technologies could include a sale or other change in control of the co

* JCH Crenshaw - transactions related to American Electric Technologies could also include preferred or other equity investments in co, mergers, asset sales

* JCH Crenshaw owned 14.1 pct in American Electric Technologies, as of March 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sjGl4G) Further company coverage:

