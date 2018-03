March 8 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* JCPENNEY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES

* J C PENNEY COMPANY - UPSIZED & PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025

* J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MILLION FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $350 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: