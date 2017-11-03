FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JCPenney to realign merchandising organization, eliminates position of chief merchant
#Regulatory News
November 3, 2017 / 8:22 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-JCPenney to realign merchandising organization, eliminates position of chief merchant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* Jcpenney announces a realignment of its merchandising organization

* JCPenney Company Inc - ‍in conjunction with this reorganization, position of chief merchant has been eliminated​

* JCPenney Company inc - ‍John Tighe will be leaving company to pursue other opportunities​

* JCPenney Company - organizational restructuring to “streamline decision-making and promote greater agility within its merchandise buying teams​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
