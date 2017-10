Sept 21(Reuters) - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Medipal Holdings Corp

* Says the two companies will set up a joint venture in U.S.

* Says Medipal Holdings will acquire 22 percent stake in the company for 21.18 billion yen, and will increase stake in the company to 22.5 percent from 0.5 percent, with acquisition date in late October

