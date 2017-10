Sept 21(Reuters) - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says its top shareholder GLAXO GROUP LIMITED will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 25.2 percent

* Says Medipal Holdings Corp will increase voting power in the company to 23 percent from 0.5 percent, and will become top shareholder of the company

* Effective late October

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ffJHpx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)