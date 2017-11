Nov 14 (Reuters) - JDC GROUP AG:

* ‍JDC AND LUFTHANSA UNIT ALBATROS IMPLEMENT LETTER-OF-INTENT, AGREE ON 5-YEAR CONTRACT

* 5-YEAR CONTRACT FOR FULL OUTSOURCING OF TRANSACTION PROCESSING​

* ‍SALES VOLUME OVER CONTRACT PERIOD UP TO EUR 100 MILLION​

* ‍SALES GROWTH STARTING IN 2018 UP TO EUR 20 MILLION P.A., SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION TO EARNINGS EXPECTED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)