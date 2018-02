Jan 31 (Reuters) - Jdc Group Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: JDC GROUP AG: JDC GROUP PLANS INITIAL COIN OFFERING (ICO)

* ‍VIA JDC B-LAB, JDC GROUP PLANS TO LAUNCH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING (ICO) TO ISSUE ITS OWN CRYPTO-TOKEN BLOCX​

* ‍INITIAL COIN OFFERING (ICO) IS SCHEDULED FOR Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: