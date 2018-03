March 2 (Reuters) - JD.Com Inc:

* JD.COM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE RMB 98 BILLION TO RMB 100 BILLION

* DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS RMB0.64

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.05

* JD.COM - ‍ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS ROSE 29.1% TO 292.5 MILLION IN 12 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS 226.6 MILLION IN 12 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016​