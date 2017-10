Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.26

* Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to c$744.3 million

* Q2 revenue view c$727.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc - ‍for quarter ended September 2, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 4.0%​