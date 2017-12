Dec 4 (Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc:

* JELD-WEN ANNOUNCES $800 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* SAYS ‍ANNOUNCED THAT ITS UNIT PLANS TO CONDUCT AN OFFERING OF $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025​

* SAYS ‍SUBSIDIARY ALSO PLANS TO CONDUCT AN OFFERING OF $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027​

* SAYS UNIT TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO PARTIALLY REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT​