BRIEF-JELD-WEN Announces Pricing Of $800 Million Senior Notes Offering

Dec 7 (Reuters) - JELD-WEN Holding Inc:

* JELD-WEN ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $800 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* JELD-WEN HOLDING INC - WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY HAS PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF 4.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* JELD-WEN HOLDING INC -UNIT PRICED $400 MILLION OF 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* JELD-WEN HOLDING INC - CO & CERTAIN OF ITS UNITS EXPECT TO REPRICE EXISTING TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT & ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* JELD-WEN HOLDING INC - EXPECTS AMENDED $440 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE DECEMBER 2024 EXTENDED FROM JULY 2022

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - AMENDMENTS TO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT & ABL CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE EXPECTED TO BE ENTERED INTO CONTEMPORANEOUSLY WITH NOTES ISSUANCE

* JELD-WEN HOLDING INC - EXPECTS AMENDED $300 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & WILL MATURE DECEMBER 2022 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A REDUCED RATE