Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc announces agreement to acquire domoferm

* Jeld-Wen expects acquisition to add approximately EUR 110 million in annualized revenue​

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed.​

* Additionally, Jeld-Wen expects acquisition to be accretive to EPS in 2018, excluding impact of purchase accounting​

* Domoferm International GmbH was privately held by Austro Holding GmbH and Grosso Holding GmbH​