BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.89

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc:

* JELD-WEN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF DOMOFERM ACQUISITION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.89

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCLUDES NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 8.0% TO 11.0% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $500 MILLION TO $530 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $100 MILLION TO $120 MILLION​

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $976 MILLION VERSUS $973.2 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

JELD-WEN HOLDING - ABOUT $98 MILLION OF DISTINCT NON-CASH TAX CHARGES RECORDED IN Q4 OF 2017 ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​