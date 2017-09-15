BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG

* Says early extension of contract of Chief Financial Officer Hans-Dieter Schumacher by five years until March 31, 2023

* Says supervisory board also approved adjustments of responsibilities proposed by executive board

* Says CEO Stefan Traeger's new areas of responsibility include investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, and compliance & risk