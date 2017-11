Nov 14 (Reuters) - JENSEN GROUP NV:

* EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE TO BE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR‍​

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 252.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 238.9 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* ORDER BACKLOG AT THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS 14.8% HIGHER THAN AT THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2016

* EXCLUDING ORDERS NOT TO BE DELIVERED IN 2018 PRODUCTION BACKLOG IS 17.1% HIGHER THAN AS AT SEPT 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2zF1oBv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)