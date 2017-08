BRIEF-Jensen Group H1 EBIT up 17.3 pct at 16.3 million euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - JENSEN GROUP NV:

* REVENUE OF THE FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2017 AMOUNTS TO 173.5 MILLION EURO, A 5.5% INCREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR‍​

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS AMOUNTS TO 16.3 MILLION EURO, WHICH IS 17.3% HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR

* H1 CASH FLOW (EBITDA) FOR THE FIRST HALF-YEAR AMOUNTS TO 18.5 MILLION EURO, A 20.7% INCREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* AT JUNE 30, 2017 THE ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED BY 15% COMPARED TO THE BACKLOG AT JUNE 30, 2016

* H1 NET FINANCIAL DEBT AMOUNTS TO 2.1 MILLION EURO AND INCREASED BY 5.3 MILLION EURO COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2016

* H1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNT TO 11.1 MILLION EURO, UP 17.1% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)