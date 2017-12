Jericho Oil Corp:

* JERICHO OIL RECEIVES C$4.74 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

* JERICHO OIL SAYS ARRANGED EQUITY FINANCING WITH THREE SUBSCRIBERS FOR $2.3 MILLION THROUGH NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 3.8 MILLION UNITS AT $0.60/UNIT