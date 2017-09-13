FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jernigan Capital Comments on impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jernigan Capital Comments on impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc

* Comments on impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey

* ‍One project under construction in Jacksonville did incur minor damage​

* ‍Co’s four operating properties in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville MSAS sustained minimal damage and have reopened for business​

* ‍Company has three projects in Miami/ft. Lauderdale under construction that incurred minimal damage​

* Houston project now expected to be completed in H1 2018

* ‍Resumption of work at 3 projects in Miami/ft. Lauderdale​ is expected to be delayed due to power outages in South Florida 3 projects

* ‍Company’s project in Houston is likely to be significantly delayed due to disruption in all Houston-area business processes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

