BRIEF-Jernigan Capital reports Q3 earnings per share $0.29
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Jernigan Capital reports Q3 earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc

* Jernigan Capital announces $0.29 earnings per share and $0.35 adjusted earnings per share for third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $3.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jernigan Capital Inc - sees q4 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.16‍​; sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20

* Jernigan Capital Inc - sees q4 total revenues and jv income of $4.1 million to $4.3 million

* Jernigan capital inc - sees fy 2018 total revenues of $23.98 million to $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
