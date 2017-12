Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA (PBKM):

* JERZY MIKOSZ RESPONSIBLE FOR FINANCE AFFAIRS IN CO RESIGNS AS BOARD MEMBER AS OF DEC 31

* ‍MIKOSZ HAS BEEN DELEGATED TO ORGANISE CO‘S SWITZERLAND-BASED UNIT FAMICORD AG WHICH IS TO LAUNCH OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)