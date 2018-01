Jan 10 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd:

* JET AIRWAYS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING CREW MEMBER HELD FOR CARRYING 32.1 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS IN INSPECTION BY DRI TEAM ON JAN 8, A LARGE SUM OF FOREIGN CURRENCY WAS RECOVERED FROM EMPLOYEE OF THE AIRLINE

* EMPLOYEE NOW IN CUSTODY; CO TO TAKE ACTION BASED ON INPUTS FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES; ISSUE TO NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO Source text: bit.ly/2Fnrw4u Further company coverage: