BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports August traffic

* Jetblue Airways Corp - load factor for August 2017 was 87.1 percent, a decrease of 0.3 points from August 2016
* Jetblue Airways Corp - traffic in August increased 5.0 percent from August 2016, on a capacity increase of 5.4 percent
* Jetblue Airways Corp - Q3 RASM guidance does not include any impact of Hurricane Irma
* Jetblue Airways Corp - to expect revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth to range between (1.0) and 1.0 percent for Q3 compared to Q3 of 2016