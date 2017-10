BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports July traffic

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp

* Jetblue Airways reports July traffic

* July load factor 87.1 percent, down 0.7 points

* Jetblue Airways Corp - Continues to expect Q3 revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to range between (0.5) percent and 2.5 percent compared to Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Revenue passenger miles for July 2017 4.48 billion, up 5.1 percent from July 2016

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍ July 2017 available seat miles 5.14 billion, up 5.9 percent from July 2016​