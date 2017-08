BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports June traffic

July 13 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JetBlue airways reports June traffic

* June load factor 85.5 percent, down 0.7 points

* JetBlue Airways Corp - June ‍ available seat miles up 4.0 %​

* JetBlue Airways Corp - ‍June revenue passenger miles up 3.2 %​

* JetBlue Airways Corp - ‍Q2 revenue per available seat mile is expected to increase approximately 7 percent compared to Q2 of 2016​

* JetBlue Airways-‍Q2 RASM positively impacted by 1.25 points due to lower completion factor,incentive payments related to JetBlue co-branded credit card​