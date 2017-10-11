FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports September traffic
#Aerospace & Defence
October 11, 2017 / 12:37 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports September traffic

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* Jetblue Airways reports September traffic

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍traffic in September decreased 4.4 percent from September 2016, on a capacity decrease of 0.9 percent​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍load factor for September 2017 was 80.2 percent, a decrease of 3.0 points from september 2016​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍Q3 revenue per available seat mile is expected to increase approximately 0.9 percent year-over-year​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍Q3 revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $44 million from impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍Q3 of 2017 available seat miles was reduced approximately 2.7 percentage points by hurricanes​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍for Q3, Jetblue now expects capacity to increase approximately 3.7 pct​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍Q3 of 2017 revenue per available seat mile was positively impacted by an approximate 0.3 percentage points by hurricanes​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍Q3 of 2017 cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel expected to be 2.75 percentage points higher than previously expected​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍jetblue now expects Q3 CASM ex-fuel to increase between 2.75 pct and 3.25 pct​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍based on current booking trends, Jetblue anticipates revenue will be negatively impacted by approximately $70 to $90 million in Q4​

* Jetblue Airways - ‍capacity growth in Q4 expected to be about 3.0 percentage points lower than previously planned, due to reduced flying in Caribbean​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍anticipates Florida markets, where demand was negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma, to return to normal by middle of Q4​

* Jetblue Airways-Q4 ‍RASM growth expected to be negatively impacted between -1.0 to -2.0 percentage points, due to recovery in demand from Irma​

* Jetblue Airways Corp -Q4 ‍CASM ex-fuel growth expected to be negatively impacted by about 2.5 percentage points due to reduced flying in Caribbean​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍anticipates Florida markets, where demand was negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma, to return to normal by middle of Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

