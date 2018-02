Feb 27 (Reuters) - JEUDAN A/S:

* Q4 NET SALES DKK 368.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 300.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF DKK 12.00 PER SHARE FOR 2017‍​

* Q4 EBIT DKK 190.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 161.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018 EBVAT IS EXPECTED AT LEVEL OF DKK 650 MILLION BASED ON A TURNOVER OF ABOUT DKK 1.5 BLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)