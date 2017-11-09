FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth Co announces restructuring agreement with lenders to reduce debt
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 10:48 PM / in 6 hours

BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth Co announces restructuring agreement with lenders to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - JG Wentworth Co

* The J.G. Wentworth Company announces consensual restructuring agreement with lenders to significantly reduce its debt and fortify its balance sheet

* JG Wentworth Co says ‍day-to-day operations planned to continue in ordinary course​

* JG Wentworth - ‍entered agreement with lenders to significantly deleverage company​

* JG Wentworth - under agreement, lenders to exchange claims under credit facility for cash consideration and at least 95.5 pct of equity in newly-restructured co​

* JG Wentworth - to fully extinguish loans under credit facility totaling $449.5 million; obtain secured credit facility between $65 million and $70 million​

* JG Wentworth Co - agreement will reduce company’s annual debt service from $32 million to less than $5 million​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍ under agreement, co will reconstitute board of directors to reflect new ownership of company​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍restructuring will be accomplished through a voluntary, pre-packaged, in-court process​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍restructuring is not expected to impact daily management or operations of company​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍co has been assisted in negotiating restructuring by Evercore Group L.L.C. as financial advisor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.