Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ji Lin Ji En Nickel Industry Co Ltd

* Says it received verdict regarding loan lawsuit filed by Jilin branch of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd again the co and two other firms

* According to the verdict, the co was ordered to repay loan of 180 million yuan and related interest, and bear other lawsuit fees

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jvCbT9

