Dec 21(Reuters) - Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it sells 4.7 million shares in Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, at average 7.68 yuan per share

* Says it expects to receive investment gain of about 32 million yuan after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zz2749

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)