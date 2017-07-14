FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 144-158.5 mln yuan
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 14, 2017 / 10:00 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 144-158.5 mln yuan

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to be 144.1 million yuan to 158.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (144.1 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 158.5 million yuan to 194.5 million yuan

* Comments that high operation costs is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UD6YxN

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.