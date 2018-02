Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT STAKE IN NETWORK DEVELOPMENT UNIT FOR 8.28 BILLION YUAN ($1.31 billion) VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EX7i1L Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3265 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)