Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO LAUNCH 1.1 BILLION YUAN ($174.73 million) TRUST PRODUCTS AGAINST ITS CREDIT ASSETS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ee6qrs Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)