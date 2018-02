Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Financial Leasing Co Ltd

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 4.0 BILLION YUAN ($636.44 million) AT 6.25 YUAN PER SHARE FOR SHANGHAI INITIAL SHARE OFFERING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Betnsu ($1 = 6.2850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)