Feb 28 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Health and Youth Care Inspectorate

* Certificate issued iodixanol injection, oxaliplatin for injection and caspofungin acetate for injection as well as Letrozole Tablets manufactured by the company and the valid period is until Sep. 2020

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6tqizF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)