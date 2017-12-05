BRIEF-Jiangsu Lugang Culture acquires stake in two firms

Dec 5(Reuters) - Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co Ltd

* Says it acquired 45 percent stake in a Zhejiang-based film and television company and increased stake in the film and television company to 96 percent from 51 percent

* Says it acquired 30 percent stake in a sewage treatment company and increased stake in the sewage treatment company to 60 percent from 30 percent

* Previous plans were announced on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GnwpRD

