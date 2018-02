Feb 6(Reuters) - Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd

* Says co passed the review of high-tech enterprise recognition and co’s Jiangsu-based wholly owned gear drive unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise

* Says co and unit could enjoy tax preference of 15 percent for three years (2017 to 2019)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SQPqeu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)