BRIEF-Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group says lawsuit for loan contract disputes

Jan 10(Reuters) - Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says Shenzhen branch of China Merchants Bank (plaintiff) filed a lawsuit against co’s Shenzhen-based wholly owned electronic unit and the co, regarding loan contract disputes

* Says plaintiff requested co’s unit to pay 100 million yuan and related penalty interest

* Says co’s portion in three limited partnerships and 51 percent stake in Liuzhou-based automobile firm are frozen by court in order for three years

