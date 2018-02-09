BRIEF-Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and Development to set up unit and JV in Jiangsu

Feb 9(Reuters) - Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned agricultural services unit in Jiangsu

* Says it plans to invest 5.5 million yuan to set up Jiangsu-based horticulture science and technology JV with partner

* Says registered capital of the JV is 10 million yuan and it will hold 55 percent stake in the JV

