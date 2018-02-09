FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:53 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and Development to set up unit and JV in Jiangsu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9(Reuters) - Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned agricultural services unit in Jiangsu

* Says it plans to invest 5.5 million yuan to set up Jiangsu-based horticulture science and technology JV with partner

* Says registered capital of the JV is 10 million yuan and it will hold 55 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9kAzSW; goo.gl/hiH37Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

