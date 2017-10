Oct 30(Reuters) - Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Industry Co Ltd

* Says Bian Jianfeng resigned from general manager and Shu Debao resigned from Finance Director

* Says it appoints Bian Jiangfeng as new general manager and Yu Hongxia as Finance Director of the company

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/trgkjX

