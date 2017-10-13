FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jiangsu Yitong High-tech sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit down 51 pct to 57.6 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 13, 2017 / 5:59 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Jiangsu Yitong High-tech sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit down 51 pct to 57.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13(Reuters) - Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 51 percent to 57.6 percent, or to be 3.6 million yuan to 4.1 million yuan

* Says Q1 to Q3 of FY 2016 net profit was 8.4 million yuan

* Says decreased sales of cable television network transmission equipment and decreased income of intelligent monitoring engineering business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BRmzeP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
