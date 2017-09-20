FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic says H1 2017 dividend payment date on Sept. 26
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2017 / 6:29 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic says H1 2017 dividend payment date on Sept. 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20(Reuters) - Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for H1 2017, to shareholders of record on Sept. 25

* Says it will distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 26 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7SWiYr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.