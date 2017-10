Aug 13 (Reuters) - Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp will cut voting power in the co to 0 percent from 8.8 percent

* Says a Zhangshu-based investment management fund will increase voting power in the co to 8.8 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sGQvYW;goo.gl/3ND2TN

