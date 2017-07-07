BRIEF-Jiashili updates on China Shanshui Cement's announcement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp

July 7 (Reuters) - Jiashili Group Ltd

* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement stating that petition was issued by Asia Cement against Tianrui

* Board believes that petition does not have any material adverse impact on operation and financial position of group​

* Ho Man Kay, an independent non-executive directors of Shanshui Cement, included in petition by Asia Cement

* According to Ho's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition​